Tom Brady jokes about NFL comeback tease on podcast, says family would 'kill me'

'Mr Beast' gave Brady the idea on how to go viral

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Tom Brady trades his own rookie card for kid's jersey Video

Tom Brady trades his own rookie card for kid's jersey

Tom Brady appeared at a hobby event in New Jersey and traded his own rookie card away.

Tom Brady made clear again he has no interest in returning to the NFL – even as a handful of teams struggle without the proper quarterback play.

Brady and legendary sportscaster Jim Gray welcomed YouTube star "Mr. Beast" – whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson – onto the "Let’s Go! Podcast" on Monday. Gray asked the influencer how they could make one of their videos take off. Donaldson had the perfect response.

Tom Brady looks on

Former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady speaks during a ceremony honoring him at halftime of New England's game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Gillette Stadium on Sept. 10, 2023 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

"Well, if you really wanted it to take off, I'd have Tom say he is coming outta retirement. There you go," he said.

Brady laughed but said that is not happening.

"Smart, Jimmy. I am not coming out of retirement," Brady said.

Donaldson said all they had to do was cut the "not" part out of a teaser for the podcast and then all the attention would be on them.

Tom Brady in Foxborough

Tom Brady speaks to fans during a "Thank You" celebration honoring the former New England Patriots quarterback during half-time of the home opening game for the New England Patriots on Sept. 10, 2023 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images)

"I can't tease that. My parents would call, my kids would call. They'd kill me. I wouldn't be around by tonight," Brady said.

"As I said, you're only allowed one un-retirement. And I've used it up. So at this point I'm just looking forward to being in more of your videos 'cause my kids don't think I'm s---. At the end of the day, you know, Jimmy's the one that, he's got their attention. So if he tells 'em to do something, he's got a lot more influence than I do. So I'm actually trying to stay on their good side."

Brady said earlier this year he was retiring "for good" after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were eliminated from the 2022-23 playoffs at the hands of the Dallas Cowboys.

Tom Brady with the Bucs

Tom Brady, #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, warms up prior to a game against the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Wild Card playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on Jan. 16, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

He retired arguably as the greatest quarterback of all time.

