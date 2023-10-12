Tom Brady jokes about NFL comeback tease on podcast, says family would 'kill me'

Tom Brady made clear again he has no interest in returning to the NFL – even as a handful of teams struggle without the proper quarterback play.

Brady and legendary sportscaster Jim Gray welcomed YouTube star "Mr. Beast" – whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson – onto the "Let’s Go! Podcast" on Monday. Gray asked the influencer how they could make one of their videos take off. Donaldson had the perfect response.

"Well, if you really wanted it to take off, I'd have Tom say he is coming outta retirement. There you go," he said.

Brady laughed but said that is not happening.

"Smart, Jimmy. I am not coming out of retirement," Brady said.

Donaldson said all they had to do was cut the "not" part out of a teaser for the podcast and then all the attention would be on them.

"I can't tease that. My parents would call, my kids would call. They'd kill me. I wouldn't be around by tonight," Brady said.

"As I said, you're only allowed one un-retirement. And I've used it up. So at this point I'm just looking forward to being in more of your videos 'cause my kids don't think I'm s---. At the end of the day, you know, Jimmy's the one that, he's got their attention. So if he tells 'em to do something, he's got a lot more influence than I do. So I'm actually trying to stay on their good side."

Brady said earlier this year he was retiring "for good" after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were eliminated from the 2022-23 playoffs at the hands of the Dallas Cowboys.

He retired arguably as the greatest quarterback of all time.