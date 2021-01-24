Expand / Collapse search
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Published

How Tom Brady will reportedly pad his pocket with NFC title, Super Bowl LV win

Brady has already earned $1.25 million in incentives in the postseason alone

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
There’s a lot more at stake than just reputation for Tom Brady as he prepares to take on the Green Bay Packers in Sunday’s NFC Championship game. 

Brady is set to earn $1 million in incentives if he takes the Tampa Bay Buccaneers all the way, earning the franchise it’s second Super Bowl win and it’s first since the 2002 season, ESPN reported, citing sources. 

The 43-year-old quarterback, who has six rings from his time with the New England Patriots, would make $500,000 if the Bucs beat the Packers and he would earn another $500,000 if the Bucs win Super Bowl LV, ESPN reported. 

Brady previously signed a two-year $50 million contract with the Bucs during the offseason after 20 years in New England. Reports at the time indicated that the Patriots weren’t willing to give Brady the money he was asking for in order to stay. 

Since joining Tampa, Brady has already earned $1.25 million in incentives in the postseason alone, ESPN reported. He earned $500,000 for making it to the playoffs, $250,000 for the wild-card win over Washington and another $500,000 for advancing to the NFC Championship game after beating Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints in the divisional round.

Money aside, another Super Bowl victory would be record breaking for Brady. He would further his own record for most Super Bowls won by a player with seven rings which would also surpass the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Patriots with the most wins by a team at six.

Paulina Dedaj is a writer/ reporter for Fox News. Follow her on Twitter @PaulinaDedaj.