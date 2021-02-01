Tom Brady has high praise for Patrick Mahomes ahead of Super Bowl LV matchup

Tom Brady has nothing but positive things to say about Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Since becoming the full-time starter for the Chiefs in 2018, Mahomes has turned into arguably the best quarterback in all of football. In his first season, Mahomes threw for 5,097 yards and 50 touchdowns and went onto win NFL MVP. He led the Chiefs to the AFC Championship, but they fell to Brady and the New England Patriots.

Last season, Mahomes threw for 4,031 yards with 26 touchdowns and only five interceptions, but he managed to lead the Chiefs past the Tennessee Titans in the AFC title game, and eventually defeated the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl. Mahomes was honored as Super Bowl MVP.

Mahomes is definitely on the path to greatness. And Brady, who is currently recognized as the greatest quarterback of all--time, realizes that Mahomes is only going to get better for years to come.

"I think he’s only elevated from that point on [since 2018]," Brady said of Mahomes. "I think that year he was the MVP of the league, and the year after that, he came back got off to a great start, dealt with some injuries last year… But he fought through that. He didn’t have the same statistical year as he had in 2018, but he goes onto win Super Bowl MVP. That’s an amazing accomplishment."

Brady continued: "To win MVP in ‘18, to win the Super Bowl in ‘19, and then this year have the kind of year that he had, which is probably more similar to the year that he had in 2018. I just think he’s going to keep improving. I don’t know him that well, I know obviously quite a few people that do know him, and they say great things about Pat [Mahomes], and the times that I’ve been around him, I really enjoyed the time."

Brady says the mark of any great athlete is "coming through in the clutch." And he believes Mahomes is already off to a great start in his career.

"He’s got a great maturity about him," Brady said. "He’s a great leader. He’s got great charisma. Again, I think it always speaks a lot when the players that he plays with say great things about him. And it looks like all of those guys on the Chiefs, they love that Pat’s the leader. He’s got a great relationship with his receivers. I think that always says a lot. I think there’s a lot of things that make him a great player. He’s got the ability to focus when the moments are the biggest, and to deliver for his team."

Brady and the Buccaneers will square off against Mahomes and the Chiefs in a showdown for the ages on Sunday night.