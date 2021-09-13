Tom Brady takes subtle shot at Falcons ahead of Week 2 matchup

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers came away with a 31-29 comeback victory over the Dallas Cowboys to kick off the 2021 NFL season, but Brady is already looking ahead to their Week 2 matchup.

The future Hall of Fame quarterback posted a video on Monday talking about the win over the Cowboys and putting his attention on Week 2 against the Atlanta Falcons.

While there doesn't appear to be anything out of the ordinary at first, a closer look at Brady's computer screen over his right shoulder offers a glimpse into Brady's mindset. He's never going to forget his comeback win over the Falcons on the biggest stage in sports.

Brady's computer screen had the time of 3:28 in the back, which appeared to be a subtle shot at the Falcons. Atlanta led the New England Patriots by a score of 28-3 in Super Bowl LI late in the third quarter only to end up losing.

Obviously, Brady led the Patriots to arguably the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history.

Now at 44 years old, Brady is still playing at an elite level. In the season opener against the Cowboys, Brady completed 32 of 50 passes for 379 yards with four touchdowns. He engineered a comeback drive after the Bucs fell behind 29-28 with 1:24 to go in the game.

The Falcons, on the other hand, failed to score a touchdown in their 32-6 home loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday afternoon. Quarterback Matt Ryan, who Brady squared off against in the big game, completed 21 of 35 passes for 164 yards.

Brady is already licking his chops ahead of their Sunday matchup.