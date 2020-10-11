Titans shut down training facility -- again -- after another positive COVID-19 test

The Tennessee Titans have shut down its training facility after another staff member tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, threatening the likelihood of Tuesday’s game against the Buffalo Bills.

After returning to the facility on Saturday for the first time since Sept. 29, the Titans were forced to shut down again the following day after a coach tested positive in the latest round of testing.

“This morning we learned that a staff member tested positive. We have temporarily closed our facility and are in communication with the league on the next steps,” the Titans said in a statement, via ESPN.

Trouble for Tennessee began last month when the Titans added cornerback Greg Mabin from its practice squad to the reserve/COVID-19 list on Sept 24. The training facility was shut down a few days later. Since then, 24 players and staff members have tested positive.

As a result, the Titans' Week 4 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers was rescheduled for later this month, which resulted in the Steelers giving up their bye week. With more cases, the Bills-Titans game, initially scheduled for Sunday, was moved to Tuesday night.

No word on if the league will postpone the game as a result of the new case.

One player told ESPN, “Our game is still on. I just asked my coach.”

Another player tested positive in New England in Saturday’s round of testing, prompting the NFL to postpone the Patriots vs. Denver Broncos game, which was already moved from Sunday to Monday night.