Timberwolves sign Patrick Beverley to 1-year, $13M contract extension

The Minnesota Timberwolves signed guard Patrick Beverley to a one-year, $13 million contract extension on Wednesday.

Beverley is in his first season with the Timberwolves, who acquired him in a trade last summer with Memphis just nine days after he was dealt to the Grizzlies by the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Timberwolves traded guard Jarrett Culver and forward Juancho Hernangomez for the 33-year-old Beverley, who is averaging 9.2 points and a career-best 4.9 assists per game in his 10th season in the NBA.

He has started 35 of 39 games for Minnesota, providing a needed boost in defense, leadership and toughness. The 6-foot-1 Beverley is sixth in the league with 15 drawn charging fouls. He has missed 19 games this season, including absences for ankle, groin and adductor injuries.