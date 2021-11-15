Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards: ‘I’m trying to be MVP’

Anthony Edwards is making it clear: he wants to be MVP.

The second-year Timberwolves forward out of Georgia was runner-up in the Rookie of the Year award voting last season, just behind the Hornets’ LaMelo Ball. Edwards led all rookies with 19.3 PPG, but it wasn’t enough to impress voters. That’s in the past, however, for Edwards.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I don’t care about that," Edwards told NBA.com. "I’m happy ‘Melo got it. They were saying our Draft class wasn’t going to be good, anyway. So, it didn’t bother me that I didn’t get it."

Edwards has his eyes set on a bigger prize, and he’s well on his way to being in contention. The 20-year-old is averaging 24.1 PPG with 6.3 RBG and 3.3 APG. He’s shooting an improved 42 percent from the field and 33 percent from behind the arc.

"I’m trying to be MVP," Edwards said. "I’m not really worried about Rookie of the Year."

His star-making moment came last Wednesday against the Warriors. In a 123-110 loss, Edwards put up a career high 48 points, six rebounds and five assists on 59 percent shooting. Edwards scored 42 points twice during his rookie season, his previous high.

Even with the distinction of being drafted first overall in 2020, Edwards still feels he’s the underdog. Playing in Minnesota will do that to you, but Edwards says the best is yet to come.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I’ve always been an underdog coming into college," Edwards said. "I’m just here to be great and compete every day and be the best version of myself and try to help my team."