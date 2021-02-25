Tiger Woods' horrific crash sparks sobering reminder from Rory McIlroy

Tiger Woods’ health weighed on pro golfers trying to pull out a win at the WGC-Mexico Championship this week, and Rory McIlroy offered a sobering reminder about the golf legend.

McIlroy, who is set to tee off at 11:31 a.m. ET at Concession Golf Course on Thursday, said a day prior that Woods is just a mortal man.

"He’s not Superman," he told reporters, via Golf.com. "He’s a human being, at the end of the day. And he’s already been through so much. At this stage, I think everyone should just be grateful that he’s here, that he’s alive, that his kids haven’t lost their dad. That’s the most important thing. Golf is so far from the equation right now, it’s not even on the map at this point."

McIlroy was asked if he’d pay tribute to Woods at the tournament, according to the outlet. The golf star fired back: "He’s not gone."

"He’s got some pretty bad injuries, but he’s going to be okay," he added. "It’s not as if -- I was looking at some of the coverage yesterday and they were talking as if he was gone. It’s like, he was in a car crash. It was really bad, he’s very fortunate to be here, which is great, but I mean, that’s the extent of it."

While it doesn’t look like Woods is going to return to the golf scene any time soon, McIlroy said no one should ever count him out. He said he remembered eating lunch with Woods in 2017 after his fusion surgery and remembered how he struggled to just walk -- while two years later, he’s winning the Masters.

Woods has 15 major titles and is just three back from Jack Nicklaus for most all-time.