USFL
Published

Ticket sales demonstrate USFL’s nationwide appeal

The league has sold tickets to fans from all 50 states

By Nick Geddes | OutKick
The USFL season officially kicks off this Saturday and per OutKick’s Jonathan Hutton, fans from all over the U.S. are expected to be in attendance.

Hutton reported Thursday that the league has sold tickets to fans from all 50 states, with the economical ticket approach paying off early on. $10 tickets have been advertised, with kids 15 and under granted free admission with the purchase of an adult ticket.

The New Jersey Generals and Birmingham Stallions will open up the season Saturday at 7:30 p.m. from Protective Stadium in Birmingham. The game will be broadcasted on FOX, NBC and Peacock, the first simulcast between two competing networks since Super Bowl I in 1967. Per FanDuel Sportsbook, the Stallions are a -2.5 favorite.

Whereas the NFL has Thanksgiving football, the USFL will have Easter football, as a full slate of games are scheduled for this Sunday.

Alex McGough is playing quarterback for the Birmingham Stallions. The New Jersey Generals and Birmingham Stallions will open up the season Saturday at 7:30 p.m. from Protective Stadium in Birmingham (Ryan Gonzalez/USFL)

USFL Schedule 4/17

  • Houston Gamblers @ Michigan Panthers 12 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock
  • Philadelphia Stars @ New Orleans Breakers 4 p.m. ET on USA
  • Tampa Bay Bandits @ Pittsburgh Maulers 8 p.m. ET on FS1

Full betting info for the USFL’s opening weekend can be found at FanDuel Sportsbook.