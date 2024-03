Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

A third man has been charged in the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade shooting that killed a woman and injured many others between the ages of 8 and 47.

Terry Young, a 20-year-old Kansas City native, was charged with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action.

Young is being held on $1 million bond.

Lyndell Mays, 22, and Dominic Miller, 18, were both previously charged with second-degree murder and weapons counts after the shooting. There are also two juveniles in police custody, while three others face gun-related and resisting arrest charges.

"Everyone we’ve identified who discharged a firearm in response to the verbal altercation detailed here has been taken into custody," Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney Jean Peters Baker said, via The Associated Press.

An estimated 1 million people attended the Feb. 14 Chiefs Super Bowl parade after back-to-back NFL titles. It was a day of celebration in the city, but it ended in tragedy.

An investigation determined gunfire broke out after one group of people confronted another for staring at them, police and prosecutors said.

Police say a bullet from Miller’s weapon killed Lisa Lopez-Galyan, a mother of two who was in the crowd watching the parade.

"It is reassuring for our family and the entire community to know that this joint team effort has resulted in the identification of the suspects involved," a statement from Lopez-Galvan's family said after Mays and Miller were arrested

Chiefs players were among those helping others when pandemonium broke out after the shooting at the rally. Head coach Andy Reid was said to help young people get to safety, and his players stepped in.

Chiefs star Travis Kelce and his older brother Jason Kelce were among those who showed their support for the Kansas City community after the shooting.

"We just wanted to say our hearts go out to all of the victims, their families, Chiefs Kingdom and really all of Kansas City that was really there on a day to try to celebrate the community. It’s unfortunate and tragic the events that occurred," Jason said on their "New Heights" podcast.

"We also want to thank the local law enforcement that sprung into action. The first responders on scene and anybody that’s been willing to help those affected by this tragedy."

Travis added, "92%ers, we appreciate you. Kansas City and Chiefs Kingdom, we love you guys, and we’ll see you guys soon."

Donations by Chiefs players were made immediately after the incident, too. Travis gave $100,000 to a family of girls recovering from gunshot wounds. Patrick and Brittany Mahomes donated $50,000 to a fund led by the United Way. The Chiefs, the Hunt Family Foundation and the NFL gave an initial $200,000 to that cause.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.