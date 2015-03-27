The latest news from the USOC - August 21

The U.S. men's team of Jake Kaminski (Edgewater, Fla.), Alan Eagleton (Redwood City, Calif.) and Dave Cousins (Standish, Maine) placed first at the World Archery Field Championships on Aug. 18 in Val d'Isere, France. In the individual competitions, Jesse Broadwater (Cumberland, Md.) took first; Eagleton, Kaminski and Paige Pearce (Red Bluff, Calif.) each earned second- place finishes; and Cousins grabbed a third-place finish. Meanwhile, the U.S. junior women's team finished third.

A FIRST FOR TEAM USA

The U.S. Men's National Team clinched a 1-0 victory over Mexico in an international friendly match on Aug. 15 in Mexico City. Michael Orozco Fiscal (Orange, Calif.) scored the lone goal in the 80th minute to give the Team USA its first win over Mexico on home soil.

BASKETBALL

The U.S. Women's U18 National Team took first at the 2012 FIBA Americas U18 Championship on Aug. 19 after defeating Brazil, 71-47, in Gurabo, Puerto Rico. The U.S. women rolled past Canada, 95-46, Colombia, 87-36, and Argentina, 68-28, en route to the championship game.

The U.S. Women's U17 National Team remains undefeated at the 2012 FIBA U17 World Championships after defeating Italy, 83-43, on Aug. 18 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. Earlier in the week, the U.S. defeated Canada, 86-47, and South Korea, 131-89.

CYCLING

Omnium track cyclists Cari Higgins (Boulder, Colo.) and Zachary Kovalcik (Portland, Ore.) were crowned national champions on Aug. 18 in Rock Hill, S.C.

ROWING

The U.S. junior women's team collected four second-place finishes at the 2012 World Rowing Senior and Junior Championships, which ran from Aug. 18-19 in Plovdiv, Bulgaria. The pair, the quadruple sculls and the four finished second on Aug. 18, while the eight took its podium finish on Aug. 19. Individually, Andrew Campbell (New Canaan, Conn.) took third in the lightweight senior men's single sculls.

SOCCER

The U20 Women's National Team began world cup play with a 4-0 victory against Ghana on Aug. 20 in Hiroshima, Japan.

TENNIS

James Blake (New Haven, Conn.) defeated Albert Ramos of Spain, 6-4, 6-3, in the first round of the Winston-Salem Open on Aug. 19 in Winston-Salem, N.C.

Venus Williams (Saginaw, Mich.) lost to China's Li Na, 7-5, 3-6, 6-1, in the semifinals of the Western & Southern Open on Aug. 18 in Mason, Ohio. On Aug. 17, Serena Williams (Saginaw, Mich.) had her 19-match streak snapped with a loss to Germany's Angelique Kerber, 6-4, 6-4.

TRACK & FIELD

Team USA picked up its seventh DecaNation team championship on Aug. 15 in Albi, France, finishing first in the women's 100-meter, 400, 800, 1,500, 100 hurdles, 3,000 steeplechase, shot put, long jump, high jump and hammer throw, and first in the men's 100, 400, 800, 110 hurdles and shot put.

Seven U.S. athletes claimed victories at the Diamond League in Stockholm, Sweden, on Aug. 17. Among the winners were Sanya Richards-Ross (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.), Christian Taylor (Tyrone, Ga.), Reese Hoffa (Evans, Ga.), Michael Tinsley (Round Rock, Texas), Ryan Bailey (Salem, Ore.), Dawn Harper (East St. Louis, Ill.) and Charonda Williams (Richmond, Calif.).

TRIATHLON

Sonja Kent (West Boylston, Mass.) and Patrick Parish (Bloomington, Minn.) were crowned sprint national champions in Burlington, Vt., on Aug. 19. Meanwhile, Haley Chura (Atlanta, Ga.) and Brian Duffy (West Chester, Pa.) claimed Olympic- distance national titles.

VOLLEYBALL

Beach volleyball players Jake Gibb (Bountiful, Utah) and Sean Rosenthal (Redondo Beach, Calif.) won the 2012 FIVB SWATCH World Tour after finishing the 2012 season with 5,280 points. The team earned two first-place finishes, two second-place finishes and one third-place finish on the tour.

In beach volleyball, Phil Dalhausser (Ormond Beach, Fla.) and Todd Rogers (Santa Barbara, Calif.) took third at the Mazury Orlen Grand Slam in Stare Jablonki, Poland, on Aug.19.

WATER POLO

The junior women's team took gold at the 2012 UANA Junior Pan American Championships, defeating Canada, 7-6, on Aug. 19 in Montreal. Earlier in the week, the U.S. defeated Puerto Rico, 21-6, and Venezuela, 19-4. Meanwhile, the junior men's team earned silver at the tournament with a 10-7 loss to Brazil on Aug. 19. The U.S. defeated Canada, 10-6, Trinidad, 17-0, and Puerto Rico, 7-3, en route to the championship game.

UPCOMING EVENTS - August

23 - Canoe/Kayak, Seattle, Canoe/Kayak Sprint National Championships

24-26 - Archery, Chula Vista, Calif, SoCal Showdown USAT Qualifier Series Event

24-26 - Volleyball - Beach, Manhattan Beach, Calif., 2012 Jose Cuervo Pro Beach Volleyball Series

25-26 - Archery, Lansing, Mich., National Traditional Championships

25-26 - Judo, Winston-Salem, N.C., 2012 Nito Judo Cup

25 - Table Tennis, Davidson, Mich., August Open

25 - Weightlifting, Frederick, Md., 2012 Frederick Open