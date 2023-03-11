Texas Tech reaches $4.1 million settlement with coach who stepped down due to Bible reference controversy

Mark Adams resigned as the head coach of the Texas Tech men's basketball team on Wednesday after referencing a slave and a master from the Bible when talking to a player.

Adams was also accused of spitting on a player and denied those accusations, but the school still called his comment "inappropriate, unacceptable, and racially insensitive."

But a sour ending turned a bit sweeter for Adams, as he and the university settled on a settlement whereby he will be paid $4.1 million.

The school has agreed to pay Adams within 30 days, as well as any bonuses he already earned this year. As part of the settlement, the two parties agreed to not pursue any legal action in the future and to hold each other blameless.

"Adams hereby agrees to the release of any and all claims against TTU and Texas Tech University System and their employees, appointees, regents and representatives relating to his employment, whether known or unknown, as of the date of this Agreement and TTU agrees to release any and all claims against Adams," the settlement reads.

"This Agreement is not, and shall not in any way be construed, as an admission by the Parties of wrongdoing whatsoever against each other or that the Parties violated any federal, state or local law, which both Parties deny."

The coach explained to Stadium on Sunday that he had been quoting a verse from the Bible and told one of the players there is "always a master and a servant." He added that he was just "quoting scripture" when talking about a player being coachable.

"I said that in the Bible that Jesus talks about how we all have bosses, and we all are servants," Adams told Stadium. "I was quoting the Bible about that."

The Red Raiders finished 16-16 this season, but just 5-13 in the Big 12 after making the Sweet 16 last year.