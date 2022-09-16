Expand / Collapse search
Texas Longhorns
Published

Texas spent $280,000 on Arch Manning's recruitment: report

Arch Manning committed to Texas in June

By Ryan Morik | Fox News
The Texas Longhorns really wanted Peyton and Eli Manning's nephew to play for them.

So they racked up quite the tab to get him down south.

Arch Manning of Isidore Newman School attends a game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium Oct. 16, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (Tim Warner/Getty Images)

According to The Athletic, the school paid $280,000 during its weekend recruitment trip with Arch Manning and eight other prospects.

It paid just shy of $47,000 on hotel expenses and over $95,000 on food alone. 

It also racked up close to $10,000 at TopGolf and another $11,880 on a "social" for players and coaches, which included an open bar.

The following weekend, it spent $350,000 for 14 recruits.

Arch Manning of Isidore Newman High School throws against Hanhville High School Sept. 2, 2022, in Boutte, La. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Ultimately, the process worked. Manning committed to the Longhorns days after the expensive weekend, which led to other recruits signing on, including five-star defensive back Derek Williams.

The grandson of Archie is the son of the lone Manning brother who didn't make the NFL — Cooper. But his uncles lived up to their No. 1 draft selection hype.

Peyton and Eli combined for four Super Bowl wins, five MVPs (all by Peyton), 20 Pro Bowls, almost 129,000 passing yards and 905 touchdowns.

Arch Manning of Isidore Newman High School during a game against Hanhville High School Sept. 2, 2022, in Boutte, La. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Manning will be a freshman at Texas next year.