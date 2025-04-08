Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Texas Longhorns

Texas' Arch Manning adds to growing NIL valuation, inks deal with clothing company

Arch Manning continues to be among the nation's highest-earning NIL athletes

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
close
Browns ‘may be tanking for Arch Manning’, Mistake to pass on Shedeur Sanders? | The Herd Video

Browns ‘may be tanking for Arch Manning’, Mistake to pass on Shedeur Sanders? | The Herd

An anonymous NFL executive said that the Cleveland Browns may be ‘tanking’ for Arch Manning in next year’s draft. Colin Cowherd says this is a bad idea for the Browns and that they shouldn’t look over Shedeur Sanders.

The departure of Quinn Ewers opens the door for Arch Manning to move into the starter role for the Texas Longhorns in 2025. While Manning prepares for an increased workload on the football field this upcoming season, he continues to make headlines for his off-field earnings.

Just a couple of years ago, Manning was one of the most highly sought after high school recruits in the U.S. He ultimately decided to take his potential and high-profile last name to Austin, where he was seen limited playing time over his first two seasons at Texas.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Arch Manning runs onto the field

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (#16) runs on to the field during the Big 12 Championship football game between the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma State Cowboys on December 02, 2023 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.  (Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Manning's intriguing athletic potential, and being the nephew of Peyton Manning and Eli Manning, contributed to Arch landing several lucrative name, image, and likeness (NIL) deals since he entered the college football ranks.

NFL INSIDER ISSUES ARCH MANNING WARNING FOR TEAMS HOPING TO DRAFT HIM

The 19-year-old's NIL valuation currently stands at an estimated $6.5 million, according to data compiled by On3. The figure already placed him among the top-earning collegiate athletes. But this week, he added clothing company Vuori to the list of brands he's partnered with.

Arch Manning warms up before a game

Arch Manning #16 of the Texas Longhorns warms up before the game against the UTSA Roadrunners at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 14, 2024 in Austin, Texas.  (Tim Warner/Getty Images)

 Vuori confirmed the deal with Manning in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

"Next Mann Up: Arch Manning. Vuori is excited to announce Arch Manning, college football player, as the newest Vuori Athlete. From his outstanding work ethic on and off the field to his unique ability to stay true to himself despite his rising status, our new athlete @archmanning embodies what winning really means to us: a passion to perform, and an inner knowing that true strength starts within," the company captioned a video showing Manning on a football field.

Arch Manning walks into stadium

Arch Manning #16 of the Texas Longhorns arrives prior to the game against the Colorado State Rams at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on August 31, 2024 in Austin, Texas. (Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Manning appeared in 10 games last season, including the two contests he started in place of an injured Ewers.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The young quarterback finished the 2024 season with 939 passing yards and nine touchdowns against a pair of interceptions.

Texas defeated Clemson in the first round of the College Football Playoff, before a thrilling overtime victory over Arizona State in the quarterfinal. The eventual national champion Ohio State Buckeyes eliminated the Longhorns from playoff contention in January.

Texas opens the 2025 season against the Buckeyes in Columbus on Aug. 30.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.