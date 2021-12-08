Texans waive Zach Cunningham one year after signing him to contract extension: reports

The Houston Texans released linebacker Zach Cunningham Wednesday, according to multiple reports. Last August, the two sides agreed to a four-year contract extension worth $58 million.

Cunningham, who led the NFL in tackles last season, piled up 67 total tackles with one forced fumble and three passes defended in 10 games this season, despite missing two games due to disciplinary reasons.

A second-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, Cunningham piled up 100 or more tackles in each of the past three seasons. In 2020, Cunningham had an NFL-high 164 tackles.

Texans head coach David Culley talked about why he disciplined Cunningham this season.

"We have standards," Culley said, via NFL Network. "I didn't feel like those standards were being met consistently. It wasn't tough at all (to waive Cunningham). It's about the team. It's not about one individual player."

Cunningham will go on waivers which means the rest of the league will have an opportunity to acquire him. If he gets claimed, Cunningham will be owed $900,000 for the rest of the season. If he goes unclaimed, he can sign with any team, but the Texans will have to pay him about $12.8 million next season.

If the season ended today, Houston would be picking No. 3 in the 2022 NFL Draft. The Texans still have games against the Seahawks, Jaguars, Chargers, 49ers and Titans remaining.