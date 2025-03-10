Texans trade 5-time Pro Bowler Laremy Tunsil to Commanders: reports

The Washington Commanders have made a blockbuster trade with the Houston Texans to land five-time Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil, according to multiple reports.

ESPN reports the Commanders are sending a 2025 third- and seventh-round NFL Draft pick as well as a 2026 second- and fourth-round pick. The Texans will be sending a 2025 fourth-round pick as well as Tunsil.

With quarterback Jayden Daniels quickly proving he is a franchise quarterback in one of the best rookie campaigns of all time, the Commanders wasted no time getting him more protection on the offensive line with Tunsil.

Washington has also traded for receiver Deebo Samuel with the San Francisco 49ers as well as New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore during the 2024 regular season, showing their commitment to improving the depth chart in different areas.

Along with the trades, the Commanders have also been proactive in re-signing their own, including linebacker Bobby Wagner, as well as tight ends Zach Ertz and John Bates.

Washington also added defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw, quickly replacing the Jonathan Allen, who they released.

Tunsil has two years remaining on his three-year, $75 million extension he negotiated with Houston in 2021.

The 30-year-old was taken in the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins, but he infamously saw his draft stock drop to pick No. 13 despite many believing he was the No. 1 pick of that draft.

Just 10 minutes before the Draft began, Tunsil's Twitter account had a video of him wearing a gas mask and smoking out of a bong. His team quickly said his account was hacked, but that post immediately led to him being taken off draft boards.

However, that is simply in the past with Tunsil proving to be the top offensive talent evaluators had him leading up to the Draft.

Tunsil truly found his home in Houston after being traded to the team following three seasons with the Dolphins.

He made his first Pro Bowls as the team's left tackle in 2019 and 2020 – his first two seasons with the Texans. After getting hurt in 2021, leading to just five games played, he returned with a vengeance in 2022 with another Pro Bowl effort over 17 tackles.

Houston, a team that switched up its offensive line combinations throughout the 2024 season, never had to worry about C.J. Stroud's blindside with Tunsil providing consistent play in both the run and pass games.

It will be a tough replacement to find, but the Commanders certainly gave the necessary draft capital to potentially make that move.

