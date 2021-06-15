Expand / Collapse search
Houston Texans
Deshaun Watson 'decision' may come closer to training camp, Texans GM says

Caserio said in April that the team plans to 'respect the legal process' but wouldn’t comment further

The Houston Texans have remained tightlipped on the Deshaun Watson situation but first-year general manager Nick Caserio may have revealed an important deadline for the organization on Monday. 

Caserio told KILT radio on Monday that the Texans will make a "decision" regarding Watson’s status "closer to training camp," which is just about a month away. 

"I think we're respectful of what's happening. We're respectful of the process and everybody that's involved," he said. "The most important thing is for all of us – our coaches and players, myself included – is to focus on the things we can control. As we get more information, as we get closer to training camp, then we'll try to make the best decision for the Houston Texans, whatever that entails."

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) celebrates after he scored a touchdown against the New England Patriots during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

The Texans canceled mandatory minicamp last week, which saved the team from speculation on whether Watson would participate or not and what that might mean for his future with the team. The veteran quarterback made it clear before being hit with 22 lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct that he wanted out. 

Caserio said in April that the team plans to "respect the legal process" but wouldn’t comment further on the situation. He echoed that sentiment on Monday but added that even with the players, they are just "taking it one day at a time." 

"Really, control the things that we can control," he said. "I think the players have been focused on their attitude and their approach in the building. And they've handled everything, I would say, very well. So again, we'll take it one day at a time.

Caserio wouldn’t say if quarterback Tyrod Taylor was a standout leader on the team after successful OTA’s but added: "leadership comes in many different shapes and sizes."

"Everybody can kind of lead in their own way … Leadership is about doing. It’s about action. It’s about work. I would say there’s a number of players that fit that classification."

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News and FOX Business. Follow her on Twitter @PaulinaDedaj.