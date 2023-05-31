Expand / Collapse search
Tennis champ Garbiñe Muguruza engaged to fan who asked for selfie during 2021 US Open

Muguruza explained she was trying to take her mind off things in New York when she ran into Arthur Borges

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Garbiñe Muguruza, who won the 2016 French Open and 2017 Wimbledon Championships, is set to marry a man she met during a random encounter around the 2021 U.S. Open.

Muguruza announced on Instagram and in Spanish media she will marry model Arthur Borges. She posted a photo with Borges on her social media account with a caption straight out of the Tom Cruise flick "Jerry Maguire."

Garbine Muguruza at the Aussie Open

Garbiñe Muguruza hits a return during the women's singles 1st round match against Elise Mertens of Belgium at Australian Open tennis tournament, in Melbourne, Australia, on Jan. 17, 2023. (Guo Lei/Xinhua via Getty Images)

"You had me at ‘Hello.’"

The tennis star and the model have one of the more interesting backstories of any relationship. She dished to Hola! Spain about how they met. She said that Borges was a fan of hers and asked for a picture on the street.

Arthur Borges and Garbine Muguruza at Vanity Fair party

Arthur Borges and Garbiñe Muguruza attend the Vanity Fair Personality Of The Year Gala, where Spanish singer Raphael is honored at The Royal Theatre on Nov. 30, 2021 in Madrid. (Aldara Zarraoa/Getty Images)

"My hotel was close to Central Park and I was bored, so I thought I should go for a walk," she told the outlet in Spanish. "I go out and I run into him on the street. Suddenly, he turns and says ‘Good luck at the US Open.’ I was left thinking, ‘Wow, he’s so handsome.’"

Muguruza said that Borges being outside the tennis world was a green flag for her. 

The two got engaged in Marbella and Muguruza said it took her by surprise.

"It felt weird," she said. "I was thinking something else and then when he proposed I started crying. I didn’t know how to react. I said yes in the midst of tears, it was very romantic."

Arthur Borges and Garbine Muguruza

Garbiñe Muguruza poses with her boyfriend Arthur Borges after defeating Anett Kontaveit of Estonia during the Women's Singles Final on Day 8 of 2021 Akron WTA Finals Guadalajara at Centro Panamericano de Tenis on Nov. 17, 2021 in Guadalajara, Mexico. (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images,)

Muguruza is 449-238 in singles matches for her career. She was ranked as high as No. 1 in the world in 2017 but is back to No. 132 as of April. She lost in the first round of the Australian Open back in January and did not qualify for the French Open.

