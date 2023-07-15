Expand / Collapse search
Tennessee Volunteers
Published

Tennessee football program must vacate all wins from 2019 and 2020 seasons: report

The Vols won 11 games in the span

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
More reported details have emerged from Tennessee's 200-plus infractions committed by the football team from 2018-2020.

The school avoided a bowl ban, but they reportedly must vacate all of their wins from the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

They won 11 games in that span, going 8-5 in 2019 and then disappointing the following year with a 3-7 record. Their eighth win of the 2019 season was their Gator Bowl victory over Indiana.

Jeremy Pruitt leads team to the field

COLUMBIA, MO - NOVEMBER 23: Head coach Jeremy Pruitt of the Tennessee Volunteers leads his team to the field against the Missouri Tigers at Memorial Stadium on November 23, 2019 in Columbia, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

ESPN reports that their final record in those two seasons will read as 0-5 and 0-7, respectively, making Pruitt's record with the Vols now a measly 5-19. Tennessee went 5-8 in his first season there.

The Vols were fined $8 million and will have their football scholarships reduced by 28 during their five-year probation.

A view of Neyland Stadium

General view of the Tennessee Volunteers team running through the 'T' before the game against the Florida Gators at Neyland Stadium on September 24, 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee. Tennessee won the game 38-33.  (Donald Page/Getty Images)

The panel stated the violations "resulted in impermissible inducements and benefits totaling approximately $60,000." 

"Our athletics department, including our football program, is fiercely competitive and committed to winning the right way. We have navigated this case during a significant change at the NCAA, and we are pleased with how it was ultimately resolved. We always wanted to be accountable but were unwilling to sacrifice our innocent student-athletes' ability to play in the postseason," the Tennessee athletics department said in a statement. "The NCAA membership agreed with us, as reflected in the new constitution and bylaws."

Most of the violations came from a "paid unofficial visit scheme" that was used by the football program over a two-year period. 

It involved at least a dozen members of the football staff and included at least "110 impermissible hotel room nights, 180 impermissible meals, 72 instances of providing impermissible entertainment or other benefits, 41 impermissible recruiting contacts, 37 instances of providing impermissible game day parking, and 14 times in which gear was impermissibly provided to prospects." 

Tennessee Volunteers fans rush the field

Tennessee Volunteers fans rush the field after defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide at Neyland Stadium on October 15, 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee. Tennessee won the game 52-49. ( Photo by Donald Page/Getty Images)

Two prospects also received cash payments from the former head coach and/or his wife, according to the report

Pruitt joined the New York Giants as a senior defensive assistant for the 2021 season but was not retained.

Fox News' Joe Morgan contributed to this report.