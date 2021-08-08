Team USA tops China in medal count as Tokyo Olympics wrap with closing ceremony

The United States made a push in the final stretch of the Olympics and succeeded in taking the top spot on the gold medal count from China on the final day of competitions.

China led the count 38-36 going into the final day, but the Team USA added three on Sunday to finish on top. The U.S. also led on overall medal count with 113 total medals. The U.S. had a slow start to the games in Tokyo, but wins in a number of team sports helped push the nation’s total over the finish line.

The U.S. women’s volleyball team recorded its first-ever Olympic gold medal, defeating Brazil 2 sets to 1 in the final, and both the men’s and women’s basketball teams won their finals to add to the medal count.

Perhaps the most significant victories occurred in swimming and track: Caeleb Dressel joined the select group of Mark Spitz, Matt Biondi and Michael Phelps as the only male swimmers to win five gold medals in the same Olympics, while the women’s track and field athletes racking up medals and records in almost equal measure.

China had two opportunities to win gold medals and secure their spot at the top of the table, but missed out with a fourth place in rhythmic gymnastics and a silver medal in women’s boxing, The New York Times reported.

Host nation Japan turned in a strong performance at the games. The country recorded its best-ever gold medal haul, winning 27 competitions – far more than its previous best record of 16, which it won first in 1964 when Japan previously hosted the games and again in Athens in 2004.

Japan captured three gold medals, for instance, in the newly-introduced skateboard competitions, which the United States had been heavily tipped to win.

China managed to top the table just once when it hosted the games in 2008, but its grasp was brief as it slipped in London in 2012 and Rio de Janeiro in 2016. Chinese athletes recorded gold medals in new competitions as well, including cycling, rowing, athletics and the newly-introduced canoeing.

Prior to the weekend, China had a seven-medal lead as the U.S. had won just 31 gold medals. China ended the games with an overall count of 88 medals.

The last time a non-host country beat America to the top of the table in gold medals was the 1992 "Unified Team" of former Soviet Union countries that won 45 gold medals compared to 37 for the U.S., according to Forbes.

The games concluded Sunday with a closing ceremony that ended with IOC President Thomas Bach raising the French flag, signifying the transition to Paris in 2024. France won 10 gold medals and 33 overall medals in Tokyo.