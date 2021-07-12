Team USA suffers another tune-up basketball loss ahead of Olympics

Team USA men’s basketball suffered another Olympics tune-up loss with days to go before the team is set to compete for a gold medal in Tokyo.

On Monday night, the U.S. fell to Australia 91-83.

Damian Lillard led the U.S. with 22 points and Kevin Durant added 17 points and four rebounds. The U.S. had a nine-point lead at halftime, but it was Australia’s Patty Mills who came up clutch in the fourth quarter.

Mills had 10 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter and helped the Boomers pick up the victory. Joe Ingles added 17 points and Matisse Thybulle had 12 points.

It was a great tune-up win for Australia. The team is looking to finally finish in the top three in the Olympics this time around. The team has never medaled at the Olympics. The team finished in fourth place in 2016, seventh place in 2012 and 2008 and in ninth place in 2004.

For the U.S., it’s the second consecutive head-scratching loss. The team is No. 1 in the FIBA rankings and Australia is No. 3.

The team dropped its first exhibition matchup against a tough Nigeria team on Saturday.

The U.S. will play Argentina on Tuesday night and will face Australia again on Friday night. The team finishes its warm-up schedule on Sunday against Spain.

The Olympics open on July 23.