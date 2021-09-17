Taylor Heinicke's Washington teammates heap praise on quarterback

Taylor Heinicke received big praise from his Washington teammates after leading the team to a 30-29 victory Thursday night against the New York Giants.

Heinicke said after the game he felt like he did enough to earn the starting job for the rest of the season, even when Ryan Fitzpatrick does come back from a hip injury. He was 34-for-46 with 336 passing yards, two touchdown passes and an interception. He had a key touchdown pass to Ricky Seals-Jones in the fourth quarter.

After the game, Heinicke’s teammates threw their support behind him.

"You can say he’s not that. You look at his performance, you got a good look at that. I think he is that. He showed it. He can be that. You know what I’m saying?" Chase Young told NBC Sports Washington.

"Just to see what he did last year, came in and making plays. And to do that again today, what are we talking about?"

Washington running back J.D. McKissic caught a pass that set up Heinicke’s touchdown to Seals-Jones. He also had a rushing touchdown in the win.

He made a major comparison with Heinicke and a Super Bowl-winning quarterback.

"He reminded me of Russell Wilson," McKissic said, via Pro Football Talk. "He was calm. He wanted to make a play. He wanted to do anything it took. Only thing on his mind was winning."

Heinicke will be the starting quarterback for a few more weeks, and more games like Thursday will put Washington under pressure to make the decision whether to keep the Old Dominion University product as the starter.