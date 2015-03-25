Taliaferro runs for a career-high 205 yards, CCU shuts out Elon in second half for 53-28 win

Lorenzo Taliaferro ran for a career-best 205 yards and three touchdowns to lead Coastal Carolina to a 53-28 win over Elon on Saturday.

Coastal Carolina set a school record for total yards with 652 and the Chanticleers scored 21 unanswered points in the second half.

Alex Ross added 297 yards passing and threw three touchdowns each to different receivers for Coastal Carolina. The Chanticleers have scored 50-plus points three straight games and five of their last ten.

The win is the first 5-0 start in Coastal Carolina's school history. Its inaugural season was in 2003. The Chanticleers are 11-1 in their last 12 games dating back to last season, the only loss coming in the second round of the NCAA playoffs.

Mike Quinn tossed three touchdowns for Elon (1-4), but was 15 of 28 for 94 yards. The Phoenix trailed 32-28 at halftime, but was held scoreless in the second half.