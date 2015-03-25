Synagogue bans 'Bama game

Next Friday is the beginning of Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar. And for those members of Temple Emanu-El in Birmingham, Ala. that means they'll have to forgo watching two key matchups: Alabama vs. Texas A&M and Auburn vs. Mississippi State.

Should any of the temple's members divert their attention from the day's services, these are the consequences:

Image courtesy of Deadspin

When they say football is religion in Alabama, they aren't necessarily speaking metaphorically.