Suspect in shooting of New York Jets player hit with attempted murder, other charges

A New York man considered a person of interest in the shooting of New York Jets cornerback Kris Boyd was arrested and charged with attempted murder, police said Tuesday.

Frederick Green, 20, was charged late Monday night, the NYPD said.

Green was initially taken into custody in Buffalo, New York, earlier in the day, but he was not named, and charges against him were not initially made known.

Green faces additional charges of assault and criminal possession of a weapon, police said. It wasn’t clear if Green had a lawyer.

Boyd was shot in the wee morning hours of Nov. 16 outside a Midtown Manhattan restaurant, and the shooter fled. The shooting occurred after Boyd, his friend and two other Jets players, Irvin Charles and Jamien Sherwood, left the place, police said.

The group was approached by other men who made fun of their clothing, police told reporters at a news briefing. A fight eventually broke out between the men and Boyd was shot, police said. Boyd and his friends were not armed.

The NFL player was rushed to a hospital with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. He spent days in the hospital before he was apparently discharged and returned to deal with more complicated health issues stemming from the wound.

Boyd joined the Jets in the offseason after spending time with the Houston Texans. He’s been on injured reserve since August after sustaining an injury in training camp. He spent his first four seasons with the Minnesota Vikings.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.