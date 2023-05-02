Super Bowl LVII between Chiefs and Eagles sets viewership record

Super Bowl LVII was the most-watched Super Bowl in history, according to Nielsen data released Tuesday.

The FOX Sports presentation of the Kansas City Chiefs’ epic thriller over the Philadelphia Eagles in February generated 115.1 million viewers, the company announced. Viewership was up 2% from Super Bowl LVI, when the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals. That game generated 112.3 million viewers.

The most-watched Super Bowl before the latest one was Super Bowl XLIX, which saw the New England Patriots defeat the Seattle Seahawks in the final seconds thanks to a Malcolm Butler interception of Russell Wilson in the end zone – a play that was much debated for the next few months.

"Today, Nielsen restated the viewership for FOX Sports’ presentation of Super Bowl LVII as 115.1 million viewers – the most-watched Super Bowl in history," FOX Sports said in a tweet.

"This revision is the product of a thorough review by Nielsen that revealed irregularities in the encoding that enables Nielsen’s measurement of TV viewing as well as issues with the out-of-home measurement of Super Bowl LVII."

The Chiefs won their third Super Bowl in franchise history 38-35 over the Eagles. Kansas City outscored Philadelphia 24-11 in the second half and Patrick Mahomes helped the team win the game on a bum ankle.

Mahomes was 21-of-27 with 182 passing yards and three touchdown passes. He was named Super Bowl MVP for the second time.