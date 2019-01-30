Super Bowl LIII will feature star Georgia Bulldogs running backs

The University of Georgia will be represented well at Super Bowl LIII as the New England Patriots take on the Los Angeles Rams.

Rams running back Todd Gurley and Patriots running back Sony Michel both had breakout college careers while carrying the football for the red and black. Gurley played for the Bulldogs from 2012 to 2014, while Michel played from 2014 to 2017.

Gurley was Georgia’s top running back in 2014 before tearing his ACL and handing the reins over to Michel during his freshman year. Gurley helped Michel and future Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb during their time at school. Gurley talked about his time with Michel Tuesday.

“I remember when he first came in, he couldn’t run and catch. I had to teach him how to do all that stuff,” Gurley said. “Hopefully everything I taught him, he doesn’t do it and he just plays like he used to play before I taught him everything.”

Michel said Monday it was “pretty cool” to share the spotlight with Gurley at the Super Bowl.

“We played on the same team, and I’ve seen him grow throughout the years. He worked for everything he got, and I’m excited for him.”

Gurley and Michel aren’t the only former Bulldogs in the Super Bowl. Rams linebacker Ramik Wilson and Patriots center David Andrews also donned the red and black.

Super Bowl LIII will be played Sunday in Atlanta.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.