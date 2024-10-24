Super Bowl champion calls Aaron Rodgers 'a cancer' with Jets mired in 4-game losing streak

The New York Jets’ have had Super Bowl or bust expectations since they acquired Aaron Rodgers last offseason.

Though he wasn’t able to see that through in his first year due to a torn Achilles, those expectations are not being met in 2024.

The Jets enter Week 8 with a 2-5 record despite having one of the league’s best defenses and a number of offensive weapons, the newest being Davante Adams.

For a team with such talent, it’s been a tumultuous start to the year. The Jets fired head coach Robert Saleh, can’t produce consistently on offense and are in the midst of a four-game losing streak.

While fingers have been pointed all around, ESPN Radio host and Super Bowl champion Chris Canty believes Rodgers is at the center of all the Jets’ problems, calling him "a cancer" within the organization.

"Here’s the thing. The last couple of years in Green Bay, we suspected that Aaron Rodgers could be a little bit toxic, especially with a young team. I had no idea that it would be this bad," Canty, who won a Super Bowl with the New York Giants during his 11-year career, told ESPN Radio’s "Unsportsmanlike."

"This guy is a cancer that has metastasized within the New York Jets organization, and I don’t know how they fix it."

Through seven games, Rodgers has thrown for 1,663 yards with a 61.7% completion rate, 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Six of the seven interceptions and five of the 10 touchdowns have come during the losing skid.

Jets fans are starting to get restless, and some believe Rodgers making his weekly appearances on "The Pat McAfee Show" isn’t helping.

Rodgers is still a four-time MVP who can clearly still lead an offense. Inconsistency is what’s hurting the Jets. They look like a well-oiled machine one drive but stall several more after that.

Perhaps the vintage Packers connection between Adams and Rodgers needs some grease to get the rust out. They clearly weren’t on the same page in Pittsburgh Sunday.

Adams and Garrett Wilson have a chance to be the league’s best receiver duo if they can gel well with Rodgers, and the Jets seem to have hit well with rookie running back Braelon Allen’s power and Breece Hall’s skills in the ground game and pass game.

But some observers like Canty think everyone else has been blamed except the quarterback. This conversation will continue until Rodgers and the Jets show they are a win-now team.

