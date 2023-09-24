Super Bowl champ Jim McMahon sums up Bears' performance against Chiefs in 1 word

Super Bowl champion Jim McMahon appeared to be fed up with the Chicago Bears, as the team suffered a blowout loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on the road with pop superstar Taylor Swift in attendance.

The Bears only managed 10 points in the 31-point loss to the Chiefs. Justin Fields was 11-for-22 with 99 passing yards, a garbage time touchdown pass to D.J. Moore and 47 rushing yards.

McMahon summed up the performance with a one-word post on X, the social media platform known as Twitter.

"Embarrassing," McMahon wrote.

Chicago did not score a point until the fourth quarter. They were losing 34-0 at halftime. The Chiefs scored on a Patrick Mahomes touchdown pass to Travis Kelce in the third quarter, and that was it for them.

The Bears managed 203 total yards on 51 plays. Fields was sacked three times.

"They hung in there together," Bears coach Matt Eberflus said. "There was no dissension or finger-pointing, or any of that stuff. I didn’t feel that it was affecting us at all. The locker room was tight and it’s going to have to be tight now. There’s going to be a lot of outside noise and we’ve got to do a great job of staying together."

Eberflus added that each part of the team has to go into the week figuring out what went wrong.

"Everybody’s got to take a hard look at what they’re doing, in terms of the schemes they’re running and what we’re doing, just to help put the players in position to execute," he said.

"We’ve just got to do a better job. And it’s also on the players, because it’s a partnership, together, the execution on the field is always player and coach."

Chicago is now 0-3 and their playoff hopes are beginning to dwindle so early in the year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.