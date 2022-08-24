Expand / Collapse search
Green Bay Packers
Published

Super Bowl champ compares Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers: 'A-Rod is on a whole ‘nother level'

Sammy Watkins won a Super Bowl with the Chiefs

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Super Bowl champion wide receiver Sammy Watkins had the opportunity to play for the Kansas City Chiefs for three seasons and catch passes from Patrick Mahomes.

Watkins is now ramping up to catch passes from Aaron Rodgers on the Green Bay Packers. The veteran signed with Green Bay in the offseason after spending the 2022 season with the Baltimore Ravens. In an interview with Packers.com analyst Larry McCarren, he was asked about comments he made about Rodgers and Mahomes earlier in training camp.

Patrick Mahomes, #15, celebrates a touchdown with teammate Sammy Watkins, #14 of the Kansas City Chiefs, during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at Arrowhead Stadium on September 10, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri.

McCarren talked to Watkins about an interaction he had with teammate Robert Cobb earlier in training camp. McCarren said Cobb asked him "Mahomes or Rodgers?" McCarren noted that Watkins responded, "I think Pat is incredibly good but A-Rod is on a whole ‘nother level."

Watkins did not deny saying it.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers walks off the field after not being able to convert for a first down in the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Baltimore.

"He’s amazing. How he controls the ball. How he puts everyone in place. I’ve been with a lot of quarterbacks, and I’ve never seen them carry themselves like Aaron Rodgers," Watkins said.

Mahomes has taken some jabs from his former teammates who have joined new teams. Tyreek Hill called Tua Tagovailoa the most accurate quarterback he has played with and now Watkins.

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Sammy Watkins, #11, works out during Green Bay Packers training camp at Ray Nitschke Field on July 30, 2022 in Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin.

It will not be anything Mahomes will focus on, but it may be something he uses as motivation to come out swinging. Mahomes had 4,839 passing yards and 37 touchdown passes last season. The Chiefs had been to three consecutive AFC Championships.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.