Super Bowl champ compares Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers: 'A-Rod is on a whole ‘nother level'

Super Bowl champion wide receiver Sammy Watkins had the opportunity to play for the Kansas City Chiefs for three seasons and catch passes from Patrick Mahomes.

Watkins is now ramping up to catch passes from Aaron Rodgers on the Green Bay Packers. The veteran signed with Green Bay in the offseason after spending the 2022 season with the Baltimore Ravens. In an interview with Packers.com analyst Larry McCarren, he was asked about comments he made about Rodgers and Mahomes earlier in training camp.

McCarren talked to Watkins about an interaction he had with teammate Robert Cobb earlier in training camp. McCarren said Cobb asked him "Mahomes or Rodgers?" McCarren noted that Watkins responded, "I think Pat is incredibly good but A-Rod is on a whole ‘nother level."

Watkins did not deny saying it.

"He’s amazing. How he controls the ball. How he puts everyone in place. I’ve been with a lot of quarterbacks, and I’ve never seen them carry themselves like Aaron Rodgers," Watkins said.

Mahomes has taken some jabs from his former teammates who have joined new teams. Tyreek Hill called Tua Tagovailoa the most accurate quarterback he has played with and now Watkins.

It will not be anything Mahomes will focus on, but it may be something he uses as motivation to come out swinging. Mahomes had 4,839 passing yards and 37 touchdown passes last season. The Chiefs had been to three consecutive AFC Championships.