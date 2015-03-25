Stieglitz keeps belt in unanimous decision over Ekpo

Leipzig, Germany (SportsNetwork.com) - Robert Stieglitz retained his WBO super middleweight title with a unanimous decision over Isaac Ekpo on Saturday.

Stieglitz (46-3) easily won all three scorecards to keep the belt he took from Arthur Abraham in March and defended against Yuzo Kiyota in July.

Those fights ended in TKOs but this one went all 12 rounds. One judge scored the bout 119-109 and the other two cards broke 118-110 in Stieglitz's favor.

Ekpo (22-2) lost for the first time in his last 18 bouts. The Nigerian was fighting for the first time outside Africa.