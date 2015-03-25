Stevens appears set to stay at Butler

Butler's Brad Stevens has reportedly been the target of UCLA's search for a new men's basketball coach, but indications Friday are that Stevens will remain with the Indianapolis school.

When asked earlier this week by ESPN about his possible interest in the UCLA job, which became vacant when Ben Howland was fired on Sunday, Stevens simply said that he is the coach of Butler. A Twitter statement Friday sure made it sound like he has no interest in heading west to Westwood.

"Love walking thru Hinkle (Fieldhouse) in the morning... Anxious to get started on our spring workouts next week," Stevens wrote.

Stevens has been the head coach at Butler since the 2007-08 season and has guided the Bulldogs to a record of 167-49 with five NCAA Tournament appearances in six years.

Two of those NCAA trips ended with surprising runs to the championship game. The Bulldogs lost both times, falling to Duke in 2010 and Connecticut in 2011.

This year's squad went 28-9 in its first season in the Atlantic 10 after years in the Horizon League. The Bulldogs lost to Marquette in the third round of the NCAA Tournament.

Butler is on the move again, heading to the new Big East next season with the seven Catholic schools who left to form a basketball-centric league that will keep the already well-known name. Xavier and Creighton will also join DePaul, Georgetown, Marquette, Providence, Seton Hall, St. John's and Villanova in the new conference.

UCLA was also reportedly rebuffed by Shaka Smart, who has accepted a new contract to stay at VCU.