Steph Curry, Jimmy Butler's hot shooting lead Warriors to play-in win over Grizzlies

The Golden State Warriors will get another crack at an NBA championship pursuit after they defeated the Memphis Grizzlies in their play-in tournament game on Tuesday night, 121-116.

Jimmy Butler and Stephen Curry led the way for Golden State. Butler had 38 points and Curry notched 37. Gary Payton II and Quinten Post had 12 and 11 points, respectively, off the bench. No other Warriors player had more than nine points.

Butler’s scoring onslaught helped take some of the pressure off Curry and added another chapter in the lore of "Playoff Jimmy" – which began when he was with the Miami Heat.

"I know I want to win a championship so he needs, his what, this would be No. 5?" Butler said after the game.

Curry was 9-of-22 from the field and 6-fo-13 from 3-point range. The performance came after he notched 52 points against the Grizzlies in one of the final games of the regular season.

"Just a sense of relief that we have something to look forward to now," he said of his feelings after the game, via ESPN.

Golden State will take on the young Houston Rockets team in the first round of the playoffs.

"We desperately needed to win this game and get four days [off]," Golden State head coach Steve Kerr said. "Our guys have basically been playing knockout games for about three weeks. One high-level game after another.

"So to get this one, it took 83 games, but we are right where we want to be. Which is back in the playoffs and we got a chance."

The Grizzlies will now have to play one game to get the eighth seed. They will play the winner of the Sacramento Kings and Dallas Mavericks’ matchup.

Desmond Bane led the team with 30 points and Ja Morant added 22.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.