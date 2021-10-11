Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Pittsburgh Steelers
Published

Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster may be done for season

JuJu Smith-Schuster‘s return to Pittsburgh may have concluded sooner than he hoped

By Meg Turner | OutKick
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 11 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 11

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

JuJu Smith-Schuster‘s return to Pittsburgh may have concluded sooner than he hoped.

The wide receiver will undergo surgery to address a shoulder injury suffered in the Steelers’ 27-19 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday and is expected to miss the remainder of the 2021 season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) is upended by Denver Broncos safety Kareem Jackson (22) during the first half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. Smith-Shuster was injured on the play and left the field. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) is upended by Denver Broncos safety Kareem Jackson (22) during the first half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. Smith-Shuster was injured on the play and left the field. (AP Photo/Don Wright) ((AP Photo/Don Wright))

Rapoport said Smith-Schuster had his shoulder reduced last night after a dislocation that can often result in a labral tear. The 24-year-old was examined and had an MRI Sunday night and the decision was made that he needed surgery.

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) gets up after being injured on a play during the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) gets up after being injured on a play during the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Don Wright) ((AP Photo/Don Wright))

Smith-Schuster suffered the injury in the second quarter when he carried the ball and was hit by Broncos defensive back Kareem Jackson — he exited the game and did not return.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Smith-Schuster settled on a one-year deal to stay with the Steelers, which surprised many this offseason. The contract includes a $7 million signing bonus, a $1 million base salary and four voidable years, lowering his 2021 cap number to $1.6. million, as OutKick previously reported.

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) is helped off the field after being injured during the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) is helped off the field after being injured during the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) ((AP Photo/Keith Srakocic))

Around the NFL reports the wideout caught just 15 passes for 129 yards in four and a half games before suffering the season-ending shoulder injury. Smith-Schuster is expected to hit the open market after this season and head elsewhere in 2022.