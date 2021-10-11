Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster may be done for season

JuJu Smith-Schuster‘s return to Pittsburgh may have concluded sooner than he hoped.

The wide receiver will undergo surgery to address a shoulder injury suffered in the Steelers’ 27-19 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday and is expected to miss the remainder of the 2021 season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

Rapoport said Smith-Schuster had his shoulder reduced last night after a dislocation that can often result in a labral tear. The 24-year-old was examined and had an MRI Sunday night and the decision was made that he needed surgery.

Smith-Schuster suffered the injury in the second quarter when he carried the ball and was hit by Broncos defensive back Kareem Jackson — he exited the game and did not return.

Smith-Schuster settled on a one-year deal to stay with the Steelers, which surprised many this offseason. The contract includes a $7 million signing bonus, a $1 million base salary and four voidable years, lowering his 2021 cap number to $1.6. million, as OutKick previously reported.

Around the NFL reports the wideout caught just 15 passes for 129 yards in four and a half games before suffering the season-ending shoulder injury. Smith-Schuster is expected to hit the open market after this season and head elsewhere in 2022.