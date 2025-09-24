Steelers, Vikings to play first-ever regular-season NFL game in Dublin

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The NFL’s first-ever game in Dublin is between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

The game will be broadcast on the NFL Network with kickoff scheduled for 9:30 a.m. ET. Joe Davis will be the play-by-play announcer with Greg Olsen in the booth as the game analyst.

For the Vikings, Sunday marks the first of two consecutive games they play across the pond. Minnesota will take on the Cleveland Browns in London in Week 5.

Both teams enter the game with 2–1 records and have mirrored each other so far in the young season. The Steelers and Vikings both won in Week 1, lost in Week 2 and won in Week 3.

Aaron Rodgers is in his first season with the Steelers but is familiar with the Vikings from his time with the Green Bay Packers. When the Steelers take on the Vikings Sunday, it will be the 30th time in his career he has played against them.

In three games with the Steelers, Rodgers has completed 65.1% of his passes for 586 yards, with seven touchdowns and three interceptions. In the Steelers' 21-14 win over the New England Patriots in Week 3, Rodgers passed former teammate Brett Favre to move into fourth all-time in passing touchdowns in NFL history.

The Vikings will start Carson Wentz for the second time this season following the injury to J.J. McCarthy. McCarthy sustained a high right ankle sprain in the team’s 22-6 loss to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 2.

McCarthy is expected to miss two to four weeks and is already ruled out for the team’s game against the Steelers.

McCarthy’s injury opened the door for Wentz, who played well in the team’s 48-10 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 3. Wentz completed 14 of 20 pass attempts for 173 yards and two touchdowns.

