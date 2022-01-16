Steelers' Mike Tomlin reveals final message to team: 'If you’re a blinker cut your eyelids off'

The Pittsburgh Steelers are a mighty underdog against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night in their AFC wild-card playoff game.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin took it up a notch when he was asked by NBC’s Michelle Tafoya about what adjustments were needed for Pittsburgh to avoid being blown out and possibly upsetting Kansas City in the game.

"Quite simply, we gotta play better. We got a lotta respect for (Patrick) Mahomes and his talents and the weaponry that they have but it’s about us – our level of communication, our level to detail, fundamental things like leverage and keeping a lid on it," Tomlin said. "We focused all week on the things that we do and less about what they’re capable of."

Tafoya then asked what Tomlin’s "final message" will be to the team right before the game.

"Don’t blink. If you’re a blinker cut your eyelids off. This is not gonna be for the faint of heart. We understand what type of game we’re in. It’s gonna take a ridiculous effort and 60 minutes of it. And we’re excited about it," he said.

Pittsburgh is looking to pull off the unthinkable and beat Kansas City – the two-time defending conference champions.

The Chiefs beat the Steelers 36-10 in Week 16.