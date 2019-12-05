Pittsburgh Steelers' Maurkice Pouncey has no regrets about role in brawl, defends Mason Rudolph

Pittsburgh Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey expressed no remorse for his role in a brawl with the Cleveland Browns which saw him kick and punch defensive end Myles Garrett.

During the Week 11 fight, Garrett removed the helmet of Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph and hit him with it. Garrett was then pushed down by two other offensive linemen and Pouncey was seen kicking and punching Garrett in the helmet as retaliation.

BROWNS' LARRY OGUNJOBI SAYS MYLES GARRETT TOLD HIM ABOUT RACIAL SLUR IMMEDIATELY AFTER STEELERS BRAWL

Pouncey was suspended two games and fined $35,096.

“The NFL had to make a statement, and rightfully so,” Pouncey told reporters Wednesday, according to ESPN. “At the end of the day, the fight didn't look good, but the fight was worth it.”

Pouncey was initially suspended three games but his appeal reduced the discipline to two games. He said he had no regrets about his role in the melee.

“No regrets. I've moved on now, man. Everyone had to pay their fines. Everyone had to do their due diligence. The money was worth it, trust me,” he said.

STEELERS PLAYERS SLAM BROWNS COACH FREDDIE KITCHENS OVER T-SHIRT: 'WHY THROW GAS?'

Pouncey also dismissed the allegation that Rudolph used a racial slur against Garrett to escalate the fight. Garrett made the allegation during the appeal of his indefinite suspension and defended himself afterward.

“Come on man, that's not true at all,” the Steelers player said, according to the Cleveland Plain-Dealer. “Honestly, you guys know Mason. You guys have been around him a long time. It's not his first time. Trust me, if he was racist, it would've got exposed.”

Pouncey teammates wore “Free Pouncey” sweatshirts before their game against the Browns. He said defensive end Cam Heyward delivered him the game ball after Pittsburgh won the game and improved to 7-5.

“I never got a game ball sitting at the house,” he said. “It was pretty cool.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Pittsburgh is still in the hunt for a playoff spot.