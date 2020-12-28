Steelers' JuJu-Smith Schuster's mom reveals she received death threats aimed at her son

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster mother posted on social media that she had been receiving death threats directed at her son.

After Smith-Schuster’s go-ahead touchdown with 7:38 to go in the fourth quarter in Pittsburgh’s 28-24 comeback victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, his mother, Sammy Toa-Schuster, posted a message to her Instagram story.

"I captured this moment after my son’s touchdown because this is my real emotions…after weeks of so many hate messages to death threats…I can’t help but cry when my baby scored his TD. y’all love him when we winning but hate when we are losing," Toa-Schuster wrote.

Smith-Schuster had one of his most productive games in a while when he hauled in nine receptions for 96 yards and one touchdown.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Please remember when y’all are sending me these hate messages…you also have a child that I pray you will never have a grown a-- adult send his mother hate messages," she posted. "Good win as a ‘team.'

STEELERS RALLY PAST COLTS TO END SKID, LOCK UP AFC NORTH

Smith-Schuster has been controversial as of late. He started dancing on the opponent’s 50-yard line prior to games, and teams were starting to take notice and took it as a sign of disrespect.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

After the Steelers fell to the Cincinnati Bengals last Monday night, Smith-Schuster announced that he would stop celebrating. The Steelers bounced back against the Colts in Week 16, and they claimed their first AFC North title since 2017.