Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster on adding Najee Harris to offense: 'He’s going to be our premier running back'

The Pittsburgh Steelers added some firepower to their already stout offense when they decided to draft Alabama star running back Najee Harris with the No. 24 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft last Thursday.

A few days after the draft, Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster said that he reached out to Harris to welcome him to the team.

"I let him enjoy his time with his friends and family, but for the most part, I hit him up and said, ‘Hey man, let’s get to work. I can’t wait to win a Super Bowl.’ And that’s pretty much it," Smith-Schuster told Fox News Monday on behalf of Charmin’s BRB Bot. "I just said this is my number, if you need anything let me know. As a rookie, they have so much going on with rookie meetings, and this and that. I don’t want to bother them too much, but that’s what I said to him."

As the featured back for the Crimson Tide last year, Harris piled up 1,466 rushing yards with 26 touchdowns, and he added 43 receptions for 425 yards and four more scores in a season that ended with a national championship. Smith-Schuster believes Harris will immediately step into a starting role and have "a huge impact" on the Steelers’ offense.

"You talk about a guy who has been on a high-caliber team his whole career. He’s dominated the game for a while now. And I can see him coming in and doing what he’s been doing," Smith-Schuster added. "He’s going to start early, he’s going to play early, and he’s going to be our premier running back. That’s why we drafted him in the first round. I don’t see him not coming in and not being ready. For us to draft guys on the offensive side early in the first and second round, it just shows that our coaches are very serious about what we are doing and giving more weapons for Ben [Roethlisberger]."

The Steelers, winners of the AFC North in 2020, finished with a 12-4 regular-season record. In the wild-card round of the playoffs, the Cleveland Browns pulled out a 48-37 victory putting an end to their season.