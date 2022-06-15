Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Stanley Cup Playoffs
Published

Stanley Cup Final 2022: Avalanche's Andre Burakovsky scores game-winner in thrilling opener vs Lightning

Andre Burakovsky took advantage of a turnover in the neutral zone

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 15 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 15

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Colorado Avalanche left winger Andre Burakovsky capitalized on a turnover in the neutral zone early in overtime and got a shot past Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy to win Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final 4-3 on Wednesday night.

It was his second goal of the postseason and gave Colorado a 1-0 lead in the series.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Colorado and Tampa Bay treated fans at the Ball Arena in Denver to a riveting first game of the series.

The Colorado Avalanche celebrate after an overtime goal by Andre Burakovsky in Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Denver.

The Colorado Avalanche celebrate after an overtime goal by Andre Burakovsky in Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Locher)

The Avalanche jumped out to a 3-1 lead in the first period, starting with a goal from Gabriel Landeskog and less than two minutes later Valeri Nichushkin got another one on the board. It appeared Colorado had caught Vasilevskiy off guard to start the game.

Lightning winger Nick Paul would cut the lead in half at the 12:26 mark with his fourth goal of the postseason. His score came on assists from Victor Hedman and Brayden Point. But it wouldn’t be long before Colorado got one back. It would be Artturi Lehkonen’s doing, and it gave the Avalanche a 3-1 lead heading into the intermission.

STANLEY CUP FINAL 2022 PREVIEW: LIGHTNING LOOK TO MAKE HISTORY WITH THREE-PEAT, AVALANCHE SEEK TO END DROUGHT

Tampa Bay would come back in a big way in the second period.

Ondrej Palat scored his ninth goal of the postseason at the 12:51 mark and Mikhail Sergachev would put the equalizer past Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper to tie the game.

Colorado Avalanche left wing J.T. Compher, left, celebrates next to Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy, right, after an overtime goal by Andre Burakovsky in Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Denver.

Colorado Avalanche left wing J.T. Compher, left, celebrates next to Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy, right, after an overtime goal by Andre Burakovsky in Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Both teams would go scoreless in the third period leading to Burakovsky’s game-winner in the extra session on a missed shot from J.T. Compher and a pass from Valeri Nichushkin.

The last time the Avalanche were in the Stanley Cup Final was in 2001 and they defeated the New Jersey Devils in Game 1 as well. It will be a bit of a tougher challenge because the Lightning are coming into the series as the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions.

Tampa Bay lost their first two games of the Eastern Conference Final on the road before bouncing back to win.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Game 2 is set for Saturday at 8 p.m. ET.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.