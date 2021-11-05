Coach confirms Spencer Rattler will be leaving Oklahoma

Caleb Williams’ tornadic-like run through Oklahoma has one-time Sooner savior, Spencer Rattler, twisting his way out of Norman. In a widely expected move, the sophomore quarterback, who has gone from Heisman hopeful to backup, plans to leave the Sooner program sooner rather than later. His personal coach confirmed the decision, calling it a "no-brainer."

"Just wait the season out, and, if his number is called, he’ll be ready," Mike Giovando, Rattler’s personal QB told AZCentral.com.

Rattler arrived at Oklahoma as the top-ranked quarterback in the 2019 class. He ripped through the Big 12 last season, throwing for more than 3,000 yards, 28 touchdowns and another six scores on the ground. After guiding the Sooners to a 9-2 record and finishing the season ranked 6th in the nation, Rattler earned numerous post-season awards, including first-team All-Big12.

He’s been unable to repeat that success this fall, throwing for 11 touchdowns against 5 interceptions, for what had been an uninspiring Sooner offense. His struggles opened the door for freshman sensation Caleb Williams, who has the Sooners rolling, and paved the way for Rattler’s eventual exit.

Giovando went on to confirm to AZCentral.com that this season’s remaining games will mark the end of Rattler’s time in Norman.

"But I mean, of course he’s not going to be there after this year. I mean that’s a no-brainer. Whether or not we declare for the draft or find another school remains to be seen. We just want to keep getting feedback from where he may fall in the draft. And his No. 1 goal is to be a first-round pick one day, so he will do what’s best in the end so he can achieve that goal."

The fourth-ranked Sooners have an open date in the schedule this weekend, then head to Baylor next Saturday afternoon.