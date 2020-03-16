Spanish soccer coach, 21, dies from coronavirus after leukemia diagnosis: report

A Spanish soccer coach reportedly died from the coronavirus days after being diagnosed with leukemia.

Francisco Garcia, 21, was a youth soccer coach for Atletico Portada Alta and was previously suffering from cancer before he contracted coronavirus, Malaga Hoy reported Monday. He reportedly visited a local hospital last week with severe respiratory issues and it was suspected he had COVID-19.

WUHAN SOCCER TEAM LEAVING SPAIN TO ESCAPE VIRUS

At the time of his admittance, Malaga Hoy reported he was told he was suffering from an “aggressive” form of cancer.

“We are still in a state of shock. They called me at 7 p.m. on Sunday saying that he was stabilized after they had admitted him on Friday. And an hour later …,” Pep Bueno, the team’s president, told the newspaper.

Bueno added: “The coronavirus and a bad thing came together. I’m not believing it. I don’t believe it. It seems impossible to me.”

PREMIER LEAGUE, CHAMPIONS LEAGUE CALL OFF MATCHES

Atletico Portada Alta paid tribute to Garcia in a Facebook post. The team didn’t confirm whether he had been battling the coronavirus.

“From Atlético Portada Alta we want to express our deepest condolences to the family, friends and close friends of our coach Francisco García who has left us unfortunately today,” the club said in a statement. “What do we do without you now, Francis? You were always with us whenever needed, helping us and giving your all. How are we going to continue conquering in the league? We don’t know how, but surely we will, for you. We will not forget you, rest in peace, phenomenon. Forever.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

According to the World Health Organization, Spain has more than 7,700 confirmed coronavirus cases and at least 288 deaths from the virus.