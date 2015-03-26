Southern Miss. Romps Past East Carolina 48-28

Jamie Collins scored on a 97-yard interception return and Deron Wilson added one of 79 yards to lead Southern Mississippi to a 48-28 win over East Carolina on Saturday.

The Golden Eagles also got return touchdowns on punt plays as Tracy Lampley scored from 60 yards and Emmanuel Johnson scooped up a blocked punt and rambled 15 yards for another touchdown.

Southern Miss (8-1, 4-1 Conference USA) gave up a 72-yard touchdown pass from Dominique Davis to Reese Wiggins on the second play of the game, but the Golden Eagles scored the next four touchdowns en route to a 38-14 halftime lead.

Southern Miss seized control of C-USA's East Division with its seventh straight win, while East Carolina (4-5, 3-2) had its three-game winning streak snapped. The Golden Eagles have dominated the series against the Pirates with wins in 16 of their last 19 visits to East Carolina.