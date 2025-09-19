Sophie Cunningham confronted by police during Fever's playoff win in Atlanta

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Indiana Fever star Sophie Cunningham had an up-close discussion with a policewoman during the team's playoff win against the Atlanta Dream Thursday night in Atlanta.

With just over four minutes left in the fourth quarter and the Dream leading by six, Dream player Odyssey Sims sustained an injury, prompting an injury timeout. During that timeout, Cunningham walked to center court with WNBA phenom Caitlin Clark following closely behind her.

There, an Atlanta policewoman met them and appeared to tell them to back up with a gesture. Cunningham did not back up until after exchanging words with the policewoman.

Cunningham later reshared a photo of the encounter with the policewoman on social media with the caption, "THIS IS SOME AURA."

Even with Cunningham and Clark out for the year, the Fever won the game and series to advance in the WNBA playoffs. The team will face the Las Vegas Aces in the next round.

Still, the cameras are likely to be on the two sidelined stars often so long as the team is still playing.

Cunningham and Clark have been a frequent focus of broadcast cameras and media attention throughout the team's playoff run while they remained sidelined due to injury.

During Game 2 against the Dream earlier this week, Clark and Cunningham went viral after making a demonstrative gesture to officials, protesting that a Dream player should be called for traveling.

Later in the game, when officials did call traveling on Atlanta, Clark was seen imitating the gesture again, playfully.