Indiana Fever

Sophie Cunningham confronted by police during Fever's playoff win in Atlanta

Indiana Fever star's exchange with Atlanta officer goes viral during team's playoff win over Dream

Jackson Thompson
Fever's Sophie Cunningham believes Indiana is ‘right team’ to win WNBA championship Video

Fever's Sophie Cunningham believes Indiana is ‘right team’ to win WNBA championship

WNBA star Sophie Cunningham spoke to Fox News Digital about her offseason trade to the Indiana Fever and her hopes for the upcoming season. 

Indiana Fever star Sophie Cunningham had an up-close discussion with a policewoman during the team's playoff win against the Atlanta Dream Thursday night in Atlanta. 

With just over four minutes left in the fourth quarter and the Dream leading by six, Dream player Odyssey Sims sustained an injury, prompting an injury timeout. During that timeout, Cunningham walked to center court with WNBA phenom Caitlin Clark following closely behind her. 

There, an Atlanta policewoman met them and appeared to tell them to back up with a gesture. Cunningham did not back up until after exchanging words with the policewoman. 

Cunningham later reshared a photo of the encounter with the policewoman on social media with the caption, "THIS IS SOME AURA." 

Even with Cunningham and Clark out for the year, the Fever won the game and series to advance in the WNBA playoffs. The team will face the Las Vegas Aces in the next round. 

CAITLIN CLARK, FORMER FEVER TEAMMATE DEWANNA BONNER HAVE FIERY EXCHANGE DURING GAME

Sophie Cunningham and Caitlin Clark

Sophie Cunningham and Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever react from the bench in the second quarter against the Phoenix Mercury at Gainbridge Fieldhouse July 30, 2025, in Indianapolis. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

But the Fever will have to press on in their playoff quest without their two biggest stars in Cunningham and Clark because they are not coming back this season. 

Still, the cameras are likely to be on the two sidelined stars often so long as the team is still playing. 

Cunningham and Clark have been a frequent focus of broadcast cameras and media attention throughout the team's playoff run while they remained sidelined due to injury. 

Caitlin Clark on the ground

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark smiles as she looks to the team bench after making a pass to the basket that led to a score in the second half against the Dallas Wings Sept. 1, 2024, in Arlington, Texas.  (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

During Game 2 against the Dream earlier this week, Clark and Cunningham went viral after making a demonstrative gesture to officials, protesting that a Dream player should be called for traveling. 

Later in the game, when officials did call traveling on Atlanta, Clark was seen imitating the gesture again, playfully. 

Jackson Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital. He previously worked for ESPN and Business Insider. Jackson has covered the Super Bowl and NBA Finals, and has interviewed iconic figures Usain Bolt, Rob Gronkowski, Jerry Rice, Troy Aikman, Mike Trout, David Ortiz and Roger Clemens.

