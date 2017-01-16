Skip Bayless reacts to the Dallas Cowboys' crushing loss

The Dallas Cowboys fell at home to a red-hot Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers despite erasing an 18-point deficit to tie the game late in the fourth quarter. Packers kicker Mason Crosby made a 51-yard game-winning field goal after being iced by a timeout to send the Packers to the NFC Championship game against the Falcons.

One of the Cowboys' most vocal fans, Undisputed's Skip Bayless, wasn't overly disappointed with the Dallas loss, and instead said that the Cowboys are primed for even more success in the coming years.

"Let me say to Cowboy nation, I have you back for the next two and a half hours on this show. I am so proud of our football team, who played such a great game from 21-3 down yesterday. I was so impressed with yesterday and the future. Thank you Dallas Cowboys for a great year, and this was such a great, fun team to watch."

Shannon Sharpe had a hilarious response:

"Are the Cowboys three-year-olds just learning to tie their shoes? That you're patting them on the back.... they lost!"