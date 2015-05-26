Silva makes permanent Monaco switch

Fontvieille, Monaco (SportsNetwork.com) - Midfielder Bernardo Silva has secured his future with Monaco after signing a permanent contract with the club on Wednesday.

Silva joined Monaco on loan from Benfica in August, and he has impressed the Ligue 1 outfit in 21 appearances this season, prompting Monaco to pay a fee of around $18 million to Benfica to make the move permanent.

The 20-year-old has tallied three goals during his time with the club, and he has signed a contract with Monaco that runs through June 2019.

"Bernardo Silva is one of those talented young players on which AS Monaco wants to build its future," said Monaco vice president Vadim Vasilyev. "He has already demonstrated his potential to all our supporters this season and it was important for us to keep him. We now wish that Bernardo continues to develop in the red and white jersey under our high quality staff."