Shohei Ohtani absent from Dodgers for birth of first child

Shohei Ohtani is about to be a dad.

The Los Angeles Dodgers' two-way superstar was away from the team for the birth of his first child Friday.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Ohtani was with his wife and on MLB’s paternity list before the Dodgers’ series opener Friday night against the Texas Rangers.

"He and Mamiko are expecting at some point. That’s all I know," Roberts said. "I don’t know when he’s going to come back, and I don’t know when they’re going to have the baby, but obviously they’re together in anticipation."

Ohtani, 30, posted on his Instagram account in late December that he and his 28-year-old wife, a former professional basketball player from his native Japan, were expecting a baby in 2025.

"Can’t wait for the little rookie to join our family soon!" the Dec. 28 post said. It included a photo showing the couple’s beloved dog, Decoy, and a pink ruffled onesie along with baby shoes and a sonogram that was covered by a baby emoji.

Ohtani can miss up to three games while on paternity leave. The Dodgers have a three-game series in Texas before an off day Monday. They play at the Chicago Cubs Tuesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.