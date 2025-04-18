Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani absent from Dodgers for birth of first child

'I don’t know when they’re going to have the baby, but obviously they’re together in anticipation,' the Dodgers manager said

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
Published
close
Trump shouts out Shohei Ohtani during World Series celebration Video

Trump shouts out Shohei Ohtani during World Series celebration

President Trump touts Dodgers star’s accomplishment as team visits White House.

Shohei Ohtani is about to be a dad. 

The Los Angeles Dodgers' two-way superstar was away from the team for the birth of his first child Friday. 

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Ohtani was with his wife and on MLB’s paternity list before the Dodgers’ series opener Friday night against the Texas Rangers.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Shohei Ohtani swings

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani grounds out while San Diego Padres catcher Luis Campusano watches during the seventh inning of an opening day baseball game at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, South Korea, March 20, 2024.  (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

"He and Mamiko are expecting at some point. That’s all I know," Roberts said. "I don’t know when he’s going to come back, and I don’t know when they’re going to have the baby, but obviously they’re together in anticipation."

VLADIMIR GUERRERO JR., BLUE JAYS AGREE TO MASSIVE 14-YEAR CONTRACT EXTENSION: REPORTS

Shohei Ohtani celebrates

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani celebrates after hitting a grand slam during the ninth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays in Los Angeles Aug. 23, 2024.  (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Ohtani, 30, posted on his Instagram account in late December that he and his 28-year-old wife, a former professional basketball player from his native Japan, were expecting a baby in 2025.

"Can’t wait for the little rookie to join our family soon!" the Dec. 28 post said. It included a photo showing the couple’s beloved dog, Decoy, and a pink ruffled onesie along with baby shoes and a sonogram that was covered by a baby emoji.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Shohei Ohtani vs Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani, right, talks with interpreter Ippei Mizuhara during the ninth inning of an opening day game against the San Diego Padres at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, South Korea, March 20, 2024.  (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

Ohtani can miss up to three games while on paternity leave. The Dodgers have a three-game series in Texas before an off day Monday. They play at the Chicago Cubs Tuesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Jackson Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital. He previously worked for ESPN and Business Insider. Jackson has covered the Super Bowl and NBA Finals, and has interviewed iconic figures Usain Bolt, Rob Gronkowski, Jerry Rice, Troy Aikman, Mike Trout, David Ortiz and Roger Clemens.