Shaq admits Kevin Durant was right about former players being haters about current NBA contracts

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal took issue in the latest episode of his podcast about the spate of large contracts players of the present day have received over the last few years.

O’Neal made the remarks in response to Kevin Durant expressing his problem with former basketball stars.

Durant, in a tweet, called Charles Barkley a "hatin old head" and said former players cannot "accept that we making more bread than them" after Barkley continued his criticism of Durant playing for the Golden State Warriors.

The former Los Angeles Lakers star said on "The Big Podcast" that Durant was essentially right.

"Let me tell you something, do you think I’m happy about Rudy Gobert making $250 million? So, KD, you’re absolutely right," O’Neal said. "We’re mad because the way we didn’t get that. You got these shooters shooting 22% making 30 million.

"(Dennis Scott) shot damn near 45 to 50% his whole career and the most he made was probably $7 million, so you damn right we get mad. We get petty, and guess what? We have an opinion, and our opinion counts."

Once O’Neal’s comments went around social media earlier in the week, Durant responded.

"Shaquille is hilarious. You’re a billionaire bro lol," he wrote.

O’Neal responded: "i know i'm hilarious (sic), and i'm not a billionaire i'm actually broke. but will always speak facts. thank you saying i'm funny means a lot."

According to Spotrac, O’Neal has made more than $286 million during his playing career. Gobert signed a contract extension with the Utah Jazz worth $205 million before the start of the 2021-22 season.