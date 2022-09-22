Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Boxing
Published

Shakur Stevenson fails to make weight before title fight, stripped of boxing titles

Stevenson owned the WBO and WBC super-featherweight titles

By Scott Thompson | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 22 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 22

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Boxer Shakur Stevenson failed to make weight for his upcoming 130-pound title fight and has been stripped of his WBO and WBC super-featherweight belts. 

Stevenson, who is set to fight Robson Conceição in his hometown of Newark, New Jersey,  Friday night, weighed in at 131.6 pounds Thursday. Per fight rules, he won’t be fighting and can’t retain his championships. 

The 25-year-old noted that he gave his all to make weight. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Shakur Stevenson, left, and Robson Conceição face off during the weigh-in ahead of their WBC and WBO junior lightweight championship fight at Prudential Center Sept. 22, 2022, in Newark, N.J.

Shakur Stevenson, left, and Robson Conceição face off during the weigh-in ahead of their WBC and WBO junior lightweight championship fight at Prudential Center Sept. 22, 2022, in Newark, N.J. (Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images)

"I gave it my all," he wrote on Twitter. "I’ve been professional my whole career and made weight, but my body just can’t make 130 anymore."

FLOYD MAYWEATHER JR. CLAIMS HE AND CONOR MCGREGOR WILL FACE OFF IN 2023 BOXING MATCH

Stevenson said that "health has to come first," and he will move up to start fighting at the 135-pound weight class in his next bout. 

The fight is still set to happen, at least for now, but Stevenson will not be able to get his belts back if he were to beat Conceição. On the other hand, Conceição can retain the vacated belts if he defeats Stevenson.

Shakur Stevenson, left, and Robson Conceição, right, face off during the weigh-in ahead of their WBC and WBO junior lightweight championship fight at Prudential Center Sept. 22, 2022, in Newark, N.J.

Shakur Stevenson, left, and Robson Conceição, right, face off during the weigh-in ahead of their WBC and WBO junior lightweight championship fight at Prudential Center Sept. 22, 2022, in Newark, N.J. (Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images)

Top Rank, which is promoting the fight, is still looking at options to keep the fight as the main event on ESPN. 

CANELO ALVAREZ COMES OUT ON TOP OVER GENNADY GOLOVKIN TO END TRILOGY

Conceição, the 33-year-old Olympic gold medalist, weighed in on Thursday at 129.6 pounds. 

Stevenson has yet to lose in his young career, collecting nine knockouts with an 18-0 record. But, along with the titles being stripped, he is going to be fined by the New Jersey State Athletic Commission and is expected to lose money on the purse he is set to receive for the fight to continue. 

Shakur Stevenson speaks during a press conference ahead of his WBC and WBO junior lightweight championship fight with Robson Conceição, at Prudential Center Sept. 21, 2022, in Newark, N.J. 

Shakur Stevenson speaks during a press conference ahead of his WBC and WBO junior lightweight championship fight with Robson Conceição, at Prudential Center Sept. 21, 2022, in Newark, N.J.  (Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Stevenson is set to make $3 million for the fight, per ESPN. 

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.