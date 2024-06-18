Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Tennis

Serena Williams suggests her father should coach 6-year-old daughter 'because I'm too nice'

Williams and her husband have 2 daughters

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 18 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 18

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Serena Williams admitted she sees some potential in her 6-year-old daughter, Olympia, in becoming an athlete but is not sure if she could give her that extra push she needs.

Williams recently spoke to The New York Times about her daughters and whether she could see any athletic prowess in them – the way her father, Richard Williams, did with her and Venus.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Serena Williams in Tribeca

Serena Williams at the 'In the Arena: Serena Williams' World Premiere as part of the Tribeca Film Festival held at the OKX Theater on June 13, 2024 in New York City. (Steve Eichner/Variety via Getty Images)

"I always look at my dad, and I think, 'How were you able to do that?' Because I'm like, 'Oh, they're so cute. I just want them to relax, and I don't want to over-push them,'" she told the outlet.

"But I would be devastated if I wasn't pushed, because we wouldn't be having this interview and there would never have been a Serena Williams. So I feel so fortunate that I had an opportunity to have that extra oomph."

She said she does not see it much in her 9-month-old Adira just yet, but Olympia is a different story, and she suggested that her dad might take the reins coaching her.

Serena Williams in Tribeca

Serena Williams at the "In the Arena: Serena Williams" World Premiere as part of Tribeca Film Festival held at the OKX Theater on June 13, 2024 in New York City. (Steve Eichner/Variety via Getty Images)

SERENA WILLIAMS SIDESTEPS QUESTION ABOUT DONALD TRUMP CONNECTION IN NY TIMES INTERVIEW: ‘NOT GOING THERE’

"Olympia is such a bright light, and she's so athletic, to the point where it's just not even humanly possible," Williams said. "Even Venus, she was like, 'That kid has more talent than you and I combined,' and she's not lying.

"So I can see how my dad may have seen some potential in us. I'm just trying to figure out a way to harness all that. I already told my dad, 'Maybe you have to coach her, because I'm too nice.'"

Williams said Olympia is getting smarter too and started to ask her questions about her tennis career and why it seems like everyone knows her name.

Williams and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, have two children.

Serena Williams in 2021

Serena Williams plays a backhand in her Women's Singles second round match against Nina Stojanovic of Serbia during day three of the 2021 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Feb. 10, 2021 in Melbourne, Australia. (Mackenzie Sweetnam/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The tennis legend retired from the sport in 2022 with 23 Grand Slam titles.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.