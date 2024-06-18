Serena Williams suggests her father should coach 6-year-old daughter 'because I'm too nice'

Serena Williams admitted she sees some potential in her 6-year-old daughter, Olympia, in becoming an athlete but is not sure if she could give her that extra push she needs.

Williams recently spoke to The New York Times about her daughters and whether she could see any athletic prowess in them – the way her father, Richard Williams, did with her and Venus.

"I always look at my dad, and I think, 'How were you able to do that?' Because I'm like, 'Oh, they're so cute. I just want them to relax, and I don't want to over-push them,'" she told the outlet.

"But I would be devastated if I wasn't pushed, because we wouldn't be having this interview and there would never have been a Serena Williams. So I feel so fortunate that I had an opportunity to have that extra oomph."

She said she does not see it much in her 9-month-old Adira just yet, but Olympia is a different story, and she suggested that her dad might take the reins coaching her.

"Olympia is such a bright light, and she's so athletic, to the point where it's just not even humanly possible," Williams said. "Even Venus, she was like, 'That kid has more talent than you and I combined,' and she's not lying.

"So I can see how my dad may have seen some potential in us. I'm just trying to figure out a way to harness all that. I already told my dad, 'Maybe you have to coach her, because I'm too nice.'"

Williams said Olympia is getting smarter too and started to ask her questions about her tennis career and why it seems like everyone knows her name.

Williams and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, have two children.

The tennis legend retired from the sport in 2022 with 23 Grand Slam titles.